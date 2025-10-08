By Ashley Nowicki, Policy Analyst

For the second time since May, Microsoft is making life more expensive for gamers. This time, in addition to hiking the price of XBox consoles, the company is raising the price of its popular subscription service, Game Pass. The price of the highest tier, Game Pass Ultimate—the only one with Call of Duty access —is going up by an eye-popping 50 percent.

Gamers can thank Microsoft and Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley for these price hikes.

This is hardly a surprise. As I wrote a few months ago, it’s the entirely predictable result of Corley — whose son works at Microsoft — allowing Microsoft to buy its way into gaming dominance with the takeover of Activision-Blizzard, and dismissing the Federal Trade Commission’s challenge to the merger.

The FTC argued in December 2022 that Microsoft’s ownership of Activision-Blizzard would allow the company to “withhold or degrade [] content … including manipulating [] pricing … changing the terms and timing of access to [] content … [or] withholding content [] entirely” on competing consoles, subscription services, and cloud services. But Judge Corley ignored these concerns and evidence of Microsoft’s past anticompetitive behavior, including a history of withholding games from rivals post-merger. Instead, Corley accepted Microsoft’s claim that the deal would lead to “more consumer access to Call of Duty and other [] content,” since the company had “committed in writing, in public, and in court” to allow Call of Duty to be sold on Sony’s PlayStation for the next decade.

Following the decision, Microsoft’s newfound market power quickly led to monopoly abuses. The company laid off nearly 2,000 workers, raised prices on its Game Pass subscription service, discontinued the cheapest Game Pass tier, and degraded the next cheapest tier by removing “day one” access to new game releases. The FTC sued to appeal Judge Corley’s decision and raised these concerns with the court, but the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals declined to overturn the ruling.

If Microsoft’s initial layoffs and price hikes weren’t enough, it is now abundantly clear that Judge Corley was wrong in her judgement. Microsoft has restricted access to Call of Duty, putting the game only on its highest cost subscription plan, and jacked up the price of the subscription by 50 percent. While it is true that Microsoft is still selling Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles, the company does not allow Sony’s subscription service to offer the game, and the company restricts its own users from accessing the game on cheaper tiers of Game Pass.

These developments reveal as hollow the many promises company executives made about Microsoft-Activision. Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said that “[o]ur merger will benefit consumers and workers,” while Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith declared that “[b]locking our acquisition would make the gaming industry less competitive and gamers worse off.”

In reality, the deal was good for the Microsoft and its executives, with gaming revenue increasing by $2 billion in fiscal year 2025 — a 9 percent increase from the previous year — while content and services revenue increased 16 percent in large part due to Activision-Blizzard and Game Pass. Meanwhile, workers continue to be laid off, games and studios continue to be shut down, and gamers continue to see price hikes.

Some gamers accepted Microsoft and Activision executives’ original spin on the merger, believing it would bring more game options to more platforms. They’ve learned the hard way they were wrong. Many users on Reddit and X are now expressing remorse. One user wrote, “we [didn’t] know it at the time but [FTC Chair Lina Khan] was right.” Others have apologized to Former Chair Khan directly using memes.

Gamers are clearly — and rightfully — upset. The day Game Pass price hikes were announced, the website to cancel subscriptions broke down. Gamers expressed their frustration on Reddit, stating “it’s like they’re punishing people for sticking with xbox” and “[i]’m starting to think acquisitions of other companies isn’t good for anything.” Anecdotally, friends of mine have told me they are being “priced out of gaming.”

Gamers, however, have nothing to be sorry for. It is Judge Corley who should be remorseful. Because of her decision, Microsoft’s attempt to turn the gaming industry into a Netflix-style subscription model has worked so well that Game Pass now costs its users more than Netflix subscription.

Nonetheless, despite clear pre and post-trial evidence that the deal has allowed Microsoft to gain pricing power, the Trump-Vance FTC dropped the Lina Khan-era bid to appeal the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard ruling in May of this year. Judge Corley’s poor judgement will stand — and gamers and developers will pay the literal price as a result.