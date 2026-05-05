By Mark Craig, Founder and CEO of Write-Off Warrior

When healthcare stocks plunged 20% in late January 2026 — not because Medicare Advantage payments were cut, but simply because they weren’t increased as investors expected — it exposed the undeniable truth. The U.S. government’s largest contractors aren’t the ones building fighter jets and submarines. They’re the ones denying your insurance claims.

Dominated by UnitedHealth, Humana, CVS/Aetna, Elevance, Centene, and Cigna, private insurers now collect over a trillion dollars annually in taxpayer money—dwarfing the defense industrial complex.

Think I am exaggerating? Consider: Lockheed Martin, the largest defense contractor in history, received nearly $52 billion from the federal government in 2024. During the same period, UnitedHealth raked in over $232 billion. All told, Medicare Advantage plans collected $462 billion from taxpayers in 2024. Add Medicaid managed care, to the tune of another $517 billion. And ACA subsidies — $125 billion more. Add it up. The U.S. government is funneling over a trillion dollars a year to Big Medicine insurers. In comparison, the government is currently spending an estimated $1 trillion on defense spending (though it is worth noting that President Donald Trump recently proposed upping the amount to $1.5 trillion)

How did this happen? Prior to the Medicare Modernization Act of 2003, which created both Medicare Advantage and private prescription drug plans for older Americans, opening the floodgates of government funding, not one of the six largest health insurance companies ranked among the Fortune 50. Today, they all do. That’s what happens when you give a handful of corporations a no-bid contract worth a trillion taxpayer dollars and call it a healthcare policy.

Health insurance contractors have constructed monopolies designed to extract the largest amount of government money at every turn. UnitedHealth, for example, is simultaneously the nation’s largest commercial insurer, largest MA plan provider, largest physician employer, and largest claims clearinghouse operator; second-largest Medicaid managed care organization; third-largest PBM and HSA provider; and fourth-largest pharmacy operator. This allows them to control who provides your care, who pays for it, who processes the claim, and who finances your debt. Put another way, they’re in charge of every aspect of our healthcare from cradle to grave, and we foot the bill.

The ACA’s Medical Loss Ratio was supposed to force insurers to spend 80 cents of every premium dollar on actual care. Vertical integration lets insurers game that requirement. When the insurer owns the doctors, the pharmacy, and the claims processor, paying yourself is considered a healthcare expense.

Defense contractors face mandatory annual audits, stiff penalties up to three times their actual damages, and debarment for fraud. The Department of Justice recovered over $600 million from defense contractors in 2025 alone. Lockheed Martin gets regularly audited, as they should, but insurance corporations get protected. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which administers the program, admits its audits “are not designed to detect fraud.” In fact, the last major recovery of overpayments was in payment year 2007. The system is so tilted that a former CMS official said the agency appears to be “carrying water” for the insurance industry.

Defenders claim Medicare Advantage saves money through efficiency. Nothing could be further from the truth. Insurance corporations are massively profiting from Medicare while simultaneously draining it dry. MedPAC — the nonpartisan experts advising Congress on Medicare — found that in 2025, Medicare Advantage plans were overpaid by 17%, costing taxpayers $77 billion more annually than traditional Medicare. If trends continue, that translates to an estimated $1.2 trillion in overpayments over the next decade. Half a trillion is estimated to come directly from the Medicare Hospital Insurance trust fund — now projected for insolvency by 2033.

These overpayments aren’t accidental. A Wall Street Journal investigation documented systematic insurance corporation fraud in the Medicare Advantage program, such as adding fake diagnoses for diseases no doctor had treated, sending nurses on home visits to pad diagnosis lists, and collecting billions for veterans they had never treated. As a result, the Justice Department is now criminally investigating UnitedHealth for Medicare fraud.

The outcomes speak for themselves. Healthcare spending has hit 18% of GDP and is climbing. But there is no substantial evidence that Medicare Advantage results in better care. Instead, enrollees face prior authorization requirements that don’t exist in traditional Medicare, leading to delayed treatment, care abandonment, and physician burnout. When patients appeal, insurers overturn their own denials 80% of the time, suggesting a business model of “deny first, pay only if forced.”

And this flood of money is doing nothing to help the more vulnerable parts of the system. Rural hospitals are rapidly closing because of chronic underpayments, claim denials, and delayed reimbursements. At the same time, individual medical debt exceeds $220 billion. If any other contractor delivered this performance, Congress would show them the door.

These contractors have failed. The solution isn’t better audits. No audit is going to fix a structure built to exploit. The health insurance contractors instead budget for fines, lawyer up, and keep collecting taxpayer billions. Remember the 20% stock drop in January, when investors were rattled because taxpayer payments to insurers didn’t get a big enough increase? That didn’t last long. Earlier this month, CMS caved to lobbying and reversed course, announcing $13 billion more in Medicare Advantage payments for 2027. The impacted stocks soared.

It’s time to stop pretending these companies are healthcare innovators. We need a new paradigm. And this framework exists — in the form of the Economic Liberties’ Break up Big Medicine initiative, and the bi-partisan Congressional bill it inspired, sponsored by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Josh Hawley. It would, like the Glass-Steagall Act during the Great Depression, which broke up the big banks, break up big healthcare, putting an end to the conflicts of interest that are driving this bonanza of spending — and giant healthcare industry profits

Break the structure. Break the conflict. Break up Big Medicine.