The Economic Populist

The Economic Populist

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polistra
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Reform needs to start with Marbury vs Madison, the moment when the constitution ceased to exist. None of this will happen. We won't get improvement until we finish collapsing and get a new sane government imposed by China.

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Dave's avatar
Dave
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Would it be possible constitutionally for Congress to have the Supreme Court be composed of elevated Circuit Court Judges on a rotating basis, say with staggered 5 year terms and at the same time expand number of justices on the Court?

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