The Economic Populist

The Economic Populist

Home
Notes
Archive
About
Weekly Rewind: 10/17/25
California bans “stay or pay” provisions in employment contracts, New York bans algorithmic price-fixing in housing, and more.
  
Economic Liberties
CA Just Showed How to Resist an Economy Rigged by Monopolies and Algorithms
Our new video with More Perfect Union.
  
Economic Liberties
3
Weekly Rewind: 10/10/25
California bans algorithmic price-fixing, OpenAI-AMD partnership heightens AI bubble fears, and more.
  
Economic Liberties
As Microsoft Once Again Hikes XBox Prices, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley Goes in the Judicial Hall of Shame
Since her dismissal of Lina Khan's Microsoft-Activision merger challenge, monopoly abuses have piled up.
  
Economic Liberties
Weekly Rewind: 10/3/25
Economic Liberties’ McGee Testifies Before Senate, FTC Sues Zillow and Redfin, and more.
  
Economic Liberties
Wisconsin Dental Merger Is a Kick in the Teeth for Patients and Dentists Alike
Dentistry is simply further back on the same vertical integration curve as medicine.
  
Economic Liberties

September 2025

Economic Populism’s Power Was Clear at 2025 Anti-Monopoly Summit
So was the growth of our coalition in business, labor, and on Capitol Hill.
  
Economic Liberties
Weekly Rewind: 9/26/25
Top DOJ Official Resigns Amidst Antitrust Corruption Scandal, Utilities Force out Top State Utility Regulator, and more.
  
Economic Liberties
Monopoly Utilities Ousted America's Best Regulator
Bummer news for utility bills.
  
Economic Liberties
1
Weekly Rewind: 9/19/25
Trump Queues Up TikTok Sale to Oligarch Allies, Disney/ABC Cancels Jimmy Kimmel Amidst Pending Merger, and more.
  
Economic Liberties
States Can Stop the Health Care 'Managed Care' Scam
Get rid of worthless health care middlemen.
  
Economic Liberties
Weekly Rewind: 9/5/25
Judge Lets Google Off Easy, Compensation for Flight Cancellations Among Rules Nixed in DOT Mega-Giveaway to Airline Industry, and more.
  
Economic Liberties
© 2025 Economic Liberties
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture